Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 5.4 Degrees Celsius, Cold Wave Predicted Over Next 2 Days

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, even as the weather department said cold wave might make a comeback over the next two days. The maximum temperature settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius.

Cold conditions gripped the city on Tuesday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the normal. An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said a cold wave is likely to make a comeback in Delhi as the minimum temperature is predicted to dip by four degrees over the next two days.

"Icy winds barrelling through the plains are likely to bring the mercury down again," he said. In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less.

Delhi had recorded a "cold day" on Sunday with the maximum temperature dropping to 15 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal and the lowest this month.