Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 8.6 Degrees Celsius
Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 8.6 Degrees Celsius

PTI

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 11:13 IST

New Delhi, India

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_09_2023_000008B)

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 156, which is in the moderate category

Delhiites woke up to a windy Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 156, which is in the moderate category.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during day time with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 01, 2023, 11:13 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 11:13 IST
