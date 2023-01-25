Delhi Records Season's Best Air Quality

Delhi logged the season’s best air quality on Wednesday, with favourable wind speed dispersing pollutants.

The 24-hour average air quality index settled at 160 at 4 pm, the best after the AQI of 154 recorded on October 14 last year.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

This was the first moderate air quality day in January this year.

Delhi did not record any good, satisfactory or moderate air quality day in November. It, however, saw three moderate air quality days in December.

