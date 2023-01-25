CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Delhi Records Season's Best Air Quality
1-MIN READ

Delhi Records Season's Best Air Quality

PTI

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 23:30 IST

New Delhi, India

This was the first moderate air quality day in January this year (Rep photo: Reuters)

The 24-hour average air quality index settled at 160 at 4 pm, the best after the AQI of 154 recorded on October 14 last year

Delhi logged the season’s best air quality on Wednesday, with favourable wind speed dispersing pollutants.

The 24-hour average air quality index settled at 160 at 4 pm, the best after the AQI of 154 recorded on October 14 last year.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

This was the first moderate air quality day in January this year.

Delhi did not record any good, satisfactory or moderate air quality day in November. It, however, saw three moderate air quality days in December.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 25, 2023, 23:30 IST
last updated:January 25, 2023, 23:30 IST
