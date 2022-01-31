Delhi Records Second Lowest Average Maximum Temperature for January in 72 Years

At 18 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s average maximum temperature recorded this January has been the second lowest for the month in 72 years, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The average maximum temperature recorded for the month in Delhi was also 18 degrees Celsius in 2015.

The corresponding figure for January in 2003 stood at 17.6 degrees Celsius, which remains the lowest for the month since 1951. This January, the national capital recorded an average temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, according to data till January 25.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year while the minimum temperature stood at 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average. Humidity levels oscillated between 52 per cent and 95 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with moderate fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius and eight degrees Celsius respectively. Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the very poor category as the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 338 at 4 pm.

The air quality of Faridabad (330), Ghaziabad (328) was also recorded in the very poor category. The air quality of Gurugram (248), Greater Noida (289) was recorded in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 7.5 degrees Celsius.

