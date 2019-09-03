Delhi Records Sultry Weather, But Rains to Return Tomorrow
The city recorded a high of 36.6 degrees Celsius, two notches more than the normal, and a low of 27.1 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels shot up to 87 percent.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Sultry weather persisted in the national capital on Monday, but rains will return soon, the local MeT office said.
Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said rains will return to the national capital by Wednesday.
"The axis of monsoon trough extends from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to the Bay of Bengal. It will move northwards by Tuesday evening, leading to light rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region. Moderate showers can occur at a few places," he said.
On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures would hover around 35 and 28 degrees Celsius.
