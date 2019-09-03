Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Records Sultry Weather, But Rains to Return Tomorrow

The city recorded a high of 36.6 degrees Celsius, two notches more than the normal, and a low of 27.1 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels shot up to 87 percent.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Records Sultry Weather, But Rains to Return Tomorrow
Representative Image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Sultry weather persisted in the national capital on Monday, but rains will return soon, the local MeT office said.

The city recorded a high of 36.6 degrees Celsius, two notches more than the normal, and a low of 27.1 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels shot up to 87 per cent.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said rains will return to the national capital by Wednesday.

"The axis of monsoon trough extends from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to the Bay of Bengal. It will move northwards by Tuesday evening, leading to light rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region. Moderate showers can occur at a few places," he said.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures would hover around 35 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram