Delhi Records Zero Covid Death, 35 New Cases; Positivity Rate 0.05 Per Cent

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 35 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Only one fatality due to Covid has been reported this month, on September 7, according to official figures.

The data said no death was recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11-13, August 16, August 20, August 21-24 and August 26-29. On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent. The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

A total of 79,003 tests, including 55,125 RT-PCR tests and 23,878 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. On Wednesday, 41 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, the data said. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,083. Daily cases count had dropped to 20 on August 30, when one death was recorded, according to official figures.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it. Delhi reeled under a brutal second wave of the pandemic and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals had added to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data. However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks. The number of deaths per day, has also been showing a decline in the last several days.

Delhi Health Minister Saturdar Jain recently had said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital. The number of active cases slightly increased to 415 on Thursday from 414 a day before, as per the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation was 114 on Thursday while it was 107 a day before, and the number of containment zones slightly decreased to 99 from 100 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

