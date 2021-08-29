CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » India » Delhi Records Zero Covid Death For Fourth Consecutive Day, 31 New Cases
1-MIN READ

Delhi Records Zero Covid Death For Fourth Consecutive Day, 31 New Cases

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths for the fourth consecutive day on August 29, 2021. (File photo: PTI)

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths for the fourth consecutive day on August 29, 2021. (File photo: PTI)

This is the 19th time since the national capital was hit by the second Covid wave that zero fatality due was logged in a day.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, while 31 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the city government. This is the 19th time since the national capital was hit by the second Covid wave that zero fatality due was logged in a day.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23, August 24, August 26 and August 27, August 28 too, according to official data.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 29, 2021, 20:49 IST