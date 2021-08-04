No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, while 67 fresh cases of the disease were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the fifth time since the second wave of the pandemic hit the national capital that zero fatality was logged in a day.

No death due to the viral disease was recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2 as well, according to official data. On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May. Delhi registered 67 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

The death toll due to the disease stood at 25,058 in the city on Tuesday when 50 cases and four fatalities were recorded. The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to less than 0.1 per cent.

On February 16, 94 people were diagnosed Covid positive, while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi had crossed the one-crore mark and of the eligible population, 50 per cent had received at least one jab.

Despite a fall in the number of daily cases in the last several days, Kejriwal had recently cautioned people, saying the chances of a third wave of the pandemic are quite real, while asserting that his government is preparing on a “war-footing" to combat it.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) passed a colour-coded response action plan recently under which curbs will be imposed in accordance with the severity of the COVID-19 situation here to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with a recent oxygen shortage issue at various hospitals adding to the woes of people.

Since April 19, both the number of daily cases and the single-day death count were spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20 and 306 fatalities reported on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths due to the viral disease.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of daily fatalities has also been showing a decline for the last couple of days.

On May 15, Kejriwal had said, “The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in any way." Meanwhile, the DDMA recently announced further lifting of restrictions in view of the improved coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Following the relaxations in norms, the Delhi Metro is running with full seating capacity from July 26, with still no provision for standing travel for commuters. A total of 72,965 tests, including 49,214 RT-PCR tests and 23,751 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,36,518. Over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases slightly decreased to 513 from 519 the day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation decreased to 157 from 174 the day before, while the number of containment zones marginally increased to 284 from 282, the bulletin said.

