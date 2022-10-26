Delhi: ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ from Oct 28 | All You Need to Know About Campaign to Curb Air Pollution

It’s that time of the year again in Delhi when air pollution is at its worst and Diwali celebrations on Monday have only contributed to the smog that envelops the national capital region in the months of October and November. Not only stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, but vehicular emissions is also a major contributor to Delhi’s pollution.

The AAP-led government, which has launched a 15-point action plan to battle air pollution in the national capital, has once again announced its ‘Red light on, gaadi off’ campaign that aims at curbing vehicular emissions.

Here’s all you need to know about the campaign:

As the name suggests, under the ‘Red light on gaadi off’ campaign, people will be persuaded to switch off their ignition at traffic intersections while waiting for the signal to turn green. The Delhi government’s campaign to curb vehicular pollution will be launched from October 28 for a month, said environment minister Gopal Rai at a press conference on October 21. All directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management are being strictly implemented and the campaign was a part of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s 15-point action plan to curb air pollution in winter, the minister said. This is not the first time such a campaign will be launched. The campaign began on October 16, 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the national capital. The environment minister said the measure was being taken again this year as experts had predicted increased pollution levels after Diwali if the wind direction changed. Rai said vehicular emissions count as one of the major contributors to Delhi’s pollution along with dust and biomass burning. In 2021, before the campaign began, Kejriwal had tweeted: “Please contribute to this fight against pollution. Whenever you stop at a red light, please turn off your car’s engine. This will save fuel and also help reduce pollution. All Delhiites will work together to reduce pollution in Delhi.” Under the campaign, 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed at 100 key traffic intersections. Ten volunteers will be deployed at each traffic signal in two shifts and focus will be on 10 major traffic intersections, where 20 volunteers each will be stationed. The shifts will be of 12 hours daily, with the first one from 8 am to 2 pm and the second from 2 pm to 8 pm. In the previous years, 2020 and 2021, volunteers handed out roses to commuters at traffic intersections urging them to turn off their ignition. In 2021, Rai also visited the ITO light point – a major and busy traffic intersection – and offered roses to commuters asking them to switch off their engines. According to media reports, volunteers will use placards and banners to raise awareness. Rai said last year, a lot of people did not follow the campaign. He added that public representatives and administration officials will actively take part in the campaign alongside paryavaran mitra, resident welfare associations, market bodies, environment clubs as well as NGOs. Data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association showed if people switch off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13 to 20 per cent. Vehicular contribution also makes up 80 per cent of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in Delhi’s air. The transport sector accounts for 28 per cent of the PM2.5 emissions in Delhi, as per government estimates. Delhi’s AQI has been in the ‘very poor’ category after Diwali was celebrated on October 24. A blanket ban on the use and sale of firecrackers was flouted in many areas of the national capital on the day of the festival. On Monday, the air quality turned ‘very poor’ amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions, which allowed accumulation of pollutants, as per Swiss organisation IQAir. The national capital on Diwali was the most polluted city in the world followed by Lahore in Pakistan, it stated. The morning after Diwali, too, the city’s air quality stood in the ‘very poor’ category with AQI being recorded at 326, as per data from Central Pollution Control Board.

(With PTI inputs)

