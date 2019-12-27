Delhi Reels Under Severe Cold as Minimum Temperature Drops to 4.2 Degrees Celsius
With a numbing cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the weather department said.
A retail flower shopkeeper adjusts his buy on his motorcycle on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Cold wave continued unabated in the national capital on Friday, with the minimum temperature settling three notches below normal.
Twenty-one trains were delayed for a maximum of six hours in the north due to weather conditions.
"The minimum temperature was recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal," a meteorological department official said.
The humidity level was recorded at 86 per cent.
According to meteorological department, the city will witness clear sky, shallow fog in the morning, cold day to severe cold day conditions at many places.
The maximum temperature will hover around 15 degrees Celsius, the official said.
The air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category (365), primarily due to low wind speed, high humidity and cold weather on Friday morning.
According to the IMD, a "cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal. A "severe cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
