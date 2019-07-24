Delhi Reels Under Sultry Weather; Heavy Rains Likely Tomorrow

New Delhi: The national capital reeled under sultry weather on Wednesday with rains playing truant for the most part of the day.

The city, however, received rainfall at isolated places towards the evening, leading to a marginal drop in the mercury.

The weatherman has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in some parts of Delhi on Thursday and Friday, which will reduce the rain deficit in the national capital.

Vice president meteorology and climate change, Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat said rains are expected to intensify on Thursday night as the axis of monsoon trough is moving towards the north and moisture-laden winds are rushing in from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Delhi has recorded 156.5 mm rains from July 1 to July 24, which is four per cent more than the 30-year average of 156.4 mm, officials said.

Overall, it has received 167.7 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 221.9 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, a deficiency of 24 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 50.2 mm rainfall, the heaviest in the monsoon season this year, on July 22.

The weather station at Palam gauged 61 mm precipitation on July 18.

On Wednesday, the city recorded a high of 37.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 29.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 56 and 88 per cent.

On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius.