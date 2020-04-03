Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Registers Drastic Fall In Crime Rate during Lockdown due to Coronavirus

According to data shared by Delhi Police, a total of 1,971 cases have been registered since March 15 to 31 as against 3,415 cases during the same period last year.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

April 3, 2020
A migrant worker, who works in textile looms, speaks on his phone outside a loom after it was shut due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)
Representative image.

With the on-going lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, the crime data in the national capital has done down drastically. According to data shared by Delhi Police, a total of 1,971 cases have been registered since March 15 to 31 as against 3,415 cases during the same period last year.

According to the data, the number of snatchings that took place in the last fortnight is 181, while around the same period last year, the figure was 294 (a decline of 38% in snatching cases).

As far as robberies are concerned, police registered 53 cases, while there were 109 cases last year (a 51.3% decline). Burglary cases have also fallen by 56% (55 cases as against 126 last year).

No case of kidnapping for ransom was registered during this period, as against one case last year. There has also been a decline in extortion cases -- three cases against 13 last year (77% decline).

Kidnapping cases were reduced by half with 150 cases registered, whereas there were 259 cases. Abduction cases fell by 64% -- nine cases against 25 last year.

Fatal accidents also saw a 60% decline with 19 cases being registered, while there were 48 cases during the same period last year. Accidents with no casualty decreased by 48%, while hurt cases fell by 65.3%.

With 72 cases of molestation of women, there has been a decline in such cases by 50%. House thefts also fell by 45.4% with 66 cases being reported in the last fortnight. Thefts of motor vehicles saw a 37% decrease with 1,243 cases being reported as against 1,982 cases last year.

