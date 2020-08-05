Delhi Reports 11 Covid-19 Deaths, Lowest in a Month; Active Cases Up Again

Delhi reported 1,076 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday, the lowest daily fatality count in more than a month, authorities said, adding the city's caseload has surpassed 1.4 lakh and death toll has risen to 4,044.

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 10,072, from 9,897 on Tuesday.

The daily cases count had dipped to 674 and 12 deaths were recorded on Tuesday.

On June 27, the active cases tally stood at 28,329. Since then, the count had been gradually falling until August 4, when it had slipped below the 10,000-mark.

On June 9, initially seven fatalities were reported but the death figures for the month were revised multiple times by authorities.

On July 21, the active cases tally was 15,288. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947.

The Wednesday bulletin said the total number of cases climbed to 1,40,232. The positive rate stood at 6.4 per cent while the recovery rate was nearly 90 per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a meeting to review the data on COVID-19 mortality rate at government and private hospitals. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev chaired another meeting on formulation of augmented surveillance strategy, the bulletin said.

Of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 10,583 are vacant, it said.

Also, 2,884 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,26,116 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 5,227.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 11,915 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 4,870, in all adding to 16,785, according to the bulletin.

Also Watch 18 Million Cases Reported Globally, Six Months After WHO Declared COVID-19 A Pandemic

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 10,99,882. The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday, was 57,888, it said.

On Wednesday, the number of containment zones stood at 481.