Delhi Reports 134 New Covid-19 Cases, 8 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Delhi had reported 89 Covid-19 cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.16 percent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 fatalities were recorded.

Delhi recorded 134 coronavirus cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.20 percent, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by the city's health department here. According to the bulletin, 263 cases of previous weeks were added on the ICMR portal by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and associated Safdarjung Hospital on Monday.

Delhi had reported 89 Covid-19 cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.16 percent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 fatalities were recorded. The eight new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,933.

Delhi has recorded 14,32,778 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. Of this, over 14.05 lakh patients have recovered so far.

first published:June 22, 2021, 19:37 IST