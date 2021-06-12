CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MumbaiRains#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Delhi Reports 213 New Covid-19 Cases, Lowest in Over 3 Months; 28 More Deaths
1-MIN READ

Delhi Reports 213 New Covid-19 Cases, Lowest in Over 3 Months; 28 More Deaths

People, wearing face masks, wait for buses near Safdarjung hospital, in New Delhi. (PTI)

People, wearing face masks, wait for buses near Safdarjung hospital, in New Delhi. (PTI)

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,800.

Delhi recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over three months, and 28 more fatalities on Saturday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.30 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,800.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths, while the daily tally was 238 on Friday with 0.31 per cent positivity rate, and 24 deaths. On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 12, 2021, 18:34 IST