Delhi Reports 25 New Cases of Coronavirus Today; Tally at 97

New Delhi: Delhi reported 25 new cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 97, the Health Department said on Monday.

Out of the 97 confirmed cases, 89 were admitted at various hospitals, according to the Delhi Health Department.

Till Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 stood at 72, including two deaths.

