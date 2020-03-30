Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Reports 25 New Cases of Coronavirus Today; Tally at 97

Out of the 97 confirmed cases, 89 were admitted at various hospitals, according to the Delhi Health Department.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 9:40 PM IST
Delhi Reports 25 New Cases of Coronavirus Today; Tally at 97
Ghaziabad: Migrants wait to board a bus to their respective villages during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Kaushambi, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Hundreds of migrant workers from Delhi, Haryana and even Punjab reached Anand Vihar, Ghazipur and Ghaziabad's Lal Kuan area after taking arduous treks of many kilometers on foot to take buses to their villages. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI29-03-2020_000013B)

New Delhi: Delhi reported 25 new cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 97, the Health Department said on Monday.

Out of the 97 confirmed cases, 89 were admitted at various hospitals, according to the Delhi Health Department.

Till Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 stood at 72, including two deaths.

