Delhi Reports 316 New Covid-19 Cases and 41 Deaths, Positivity Rate at 0.44%

The national capital recorded 316 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, and 41 fatalities, according to the health bulletin released on Tuesday. The number of new coronavirus cases and the positivity rate saw a slight increase from the Monday’s figures.

After the second wave of coronavirus weakened, the Delhi government started the unlock process, in which markets were allowed to open from Monday on an odd-even basis, along with malls. Delhi Metro also started operations with 50 per cent capacity. Delhi had reported 231 instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday. The daily fatality count stood at 36 on Monday.

Forty-one people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,668, the latest bulletin said. The case fatality rate is 1.73 per cent, according to the bulletin. On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 34 fatalities, the lowest in around two months, and 381 cases with a positivity of 0.5 per cent.

On Saturday, the city had reported 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent. The day before, it had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent. Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last few days. A total of 71,879 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 48,574 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests. As many as 521 people recovered, were discharged or migrated out during the last 24 hours.

Out of 24,208 beds in hospitals, 21,595 are vacant. The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 4,962, of which 1,795 are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

The cumulative cases stand at 14,29,791, and over 14 lakh people in the city have recovered from the infection till now, it said. The city saw 66,175 people getting vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 32,408 who were administered the second dose. A total of 57,32,699 people in Delhi have been inoculated till now, including 13,18,084 who have been administered both the doses.

