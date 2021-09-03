CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SidharthShukla#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » India » Delhi Reports 35 New Covid-19 Cases in Delhi, No Deaths in Last 24 Hours
1-MIN READ

Delhi Reports 35 New Covid-19 Cases in Delhi, No Deaths in Last 24 Hours

(Representative image) (PTI Photo)

(Representative image) (PTI Photo)

No fresh deaths were recorded in the city, the data stated.

Delhi on Friday recorded 35 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. No fresh deaths were recorded in the city, the data stated.

This is the 22nd time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has not seen any deaths in a day. The second wave swept Delhi during April-May.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 39 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to official data. On Wednesday, 36 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 28 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent and one death.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 03, 2021, 18:40 IST