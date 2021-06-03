india

News18» News»India»Delhi Reports 487 New Covid-19 Cases, Lowest in Over 2.5 Months; 45 Deaths
1-MIN READ

Delhi Reports 487 New Covid-19 Cases, Lowest in Over 2.5 Months; 45 Deaths

People, wearing face masks, wait for buses near Safdarjung hospital, in New Delhi. (PTI)

People, wearing face masks, wait for buses near Safdarjung hospital, in New Delhi. (PTI)

This is the first time the daily death count has gone below the 50mark since April 11 when the tally was 48.

Delhi recorded 487 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in over two-and-a-half months and 45 deaths on Friday, while the positivity rate slumped to 0.61 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. This is the first time the daily death count has gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48. According to the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,447.

On March 16, Delhi had recorded 425 cases and on March 17, the tally was 536, according to official data.

first published:June 03, 2021, 16:39 IST