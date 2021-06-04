Delhi Reports 523 Fresh Covid-19 Cases and 50 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 0.68%

Delhi recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. According to the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll due to COVID-19 here to 24,497.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 487 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in over two-and-a-half months and 45 fatalities. This was the first time the daily death count had gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48. The positivity rate on Thursday had stood at 0.61 per cent. On March 16, Delhi had recorded 425 cases and on March 17, the tally was 536, according to official data.

