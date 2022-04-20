Delhi Reports 1,009 New Covid-19 Cases, 60% Spike in a Day; Positivity Rate at 5.7%

Delhi reported 1,009 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, a 60 per cent jump from a day ago as the state government made the wearing of masks mandatory again in public places and impose a fine of Rs 500 in case of a violation.

A total of 17,701 tests were conducted a day ago and 5.7 per cent of them were positive, according to state health data. The rise in cases reported on Wednesday is the largest spike in cases since February 10 when 1,104 infections were reported.

There are 54 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi at present. 1,578 are recuperating in home isolation. Of the 9,737 beds available for Covid patients in hospitals, just 91 are occupied. The number of active cases has increased to 2,641 on Wednesday, a spurt from 601 on April 11.

The state government had earlier in the day announced wearing of masks mandatory in public places and reimposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators. The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon.

It had lifted the fine for not wearing a mask on April 12 because of the decline in cases. Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also decided not to shut schools and will come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

Officials said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the situation and instructions have been issued to officials to ensure the implementation of steps to check the spread of the virus and preparations for the treatment of Covid patients.

Delhi has also started genome sequencing of samples of all Covid infected people in the capital to ascertain if a new variant, such as the XE, has spread in the city.

(With inputs from PTI)

