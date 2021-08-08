Delhi Reports 66 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Deaths in a Day; Positivity Rate 0.10%

Delhi reported 66 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths due to the infection while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday. With the new cases, the tally of viral infection in the city so far has climbed to 14,36,761. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll now stands at 25,066. On Saturday, Delhi had reported 72 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent and one death due to the infection.

