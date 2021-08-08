CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News» India» Delhi Reports 66 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Deaths in a Day; Positivity Rate 0.10%
1-MIN READ

Delhi Reports 66 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Deaths in a Day; Positivity Rate 0.10%

The death toll now stands at 25,066. (PTI file photo)

The death toll now stands at 25,066. (PTI file photo)

The death toll now stands at 25,066.

Delhi reported 66 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths due to the infection while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday. With the new cases, the tally of viral infection in the city so far has climbed to 14,36,761. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll now stands at 25,066. On Saturday, Delhi had reported 72 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent and one death due to the infection.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 08, 2021, 20:20 IST