Delhi Reports 82 Dengue Cases This Year

At least 82 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year, according to a civic report released on Monday. The number of dengue cases for the January 1-August 21 period is also the highest since 2017 when the count had stood at 435 in the same duration.

Thirty cases were reported in the month of August, according to the report. Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December. According to the report issued by the municipal corporations, 82 cases of dengue have been recorded till August 21 this year.

The month-wise distribution of cases is January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7) and July (16), it said. In the previous years, the cases in the same period were 311 (2016), 435 (2017), 78 (2018), 75 (2019) and 51 (2020), according to the report.

However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it said. The report also stated that 36 cases of malaria and 23 cases of chikungunya have been reported till August 21 this year.

Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted Covid-19. Civic bodies in Delhi have intensified their measures to prevent any outbreak of vector-borne diseases. Standing Committee Chairman of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Jogi Ram Jain on Monday held a meeting with officials of public health department on prevention of dengue, malaria and chikungunya. Jain directed officials to conduct awareness campaigns in all areas under the NDMC.

He also directed them to regularly check for breeding of mosquito larvae on premises of government buildings, schools, offices, community buildings and dispensaries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here