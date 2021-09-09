Delhi Reports Highest Dengue Cases in 3 Years. Situation Equally Worrisome in MP

After Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Delhi has also started reporting rising cases of viral fever. At least 125 cases of Dengue viral fever have been reported this year and 72 of these were reported in August alone. Experts have called the situation alarming since the numbers are highest in three years, reported The Indian Express. What is even more worrisome is the added pressure on the health authorities amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which exhausted the medical infrastructure during the second wave.

Besides the national capital, Madhya Pradesh is seeing an alarming rate of dengue cases among children. According to unofficial estimates, around 200 children have been admitted to various hospitals in Bhopal with complaints of viral fever, vomiting and diarrhoea. The situation in Gwalior is said to be alarming after more than 1000 children reported ill, according to a report in Free Press Journal.

Jayarogya Hospital, the city’s biggest medical facility, is seeing a record number of patients being admitted. According to reports, 3,200 patients, including 188 children, have arrived at the hospital for treatment.

“Due to the admission of such a large number of children in the hospital at the same time, the arrangements here are getting disturbed. Due to the fewer number of beds in the hospital, 3-3 children are being admitted on one bed,” Dr Ajay Gaur, President of Paediatrics Ward of Kamla Raja Hospital said, reported Free Press Journal.

Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Ratlam and other districts have been witnessing a rise in cases of viral infections.

Uttar Pradesh was the first state to report cases of mysterious viral fever. Firozabad district has reported 96 deaths till Wednesday, according to the Times of India. Among 96 who passed away, 78 were kids. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent a second team to Firozabad to identify the dengue variant, which has wreaked havoc in the district.

