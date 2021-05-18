Delhi Reports More Covid Cases, Deaths in April-May than Since the Beginning of Pandemic

The national capital has reported over 7.37 lakh coronavirus cases and 11,075 deaths since April 1, more than what it reported since the beginning of the pandemic till March 31 this year, official data shows.

Further, the deaths and cases reported in the last 48 days account for about 95 per cent of the total fatalities and infections reported in 2021, the Delhi government data analysed by NW18 shows.

Till December 31, 2020, Delhi reported 6.25 lakh coronavirus infections and 10,557 deaths. As of date, the total cases stand at 14.02 lakh and 22,111 deaths, the Health Department data issued on Tuesday shows.

In just 4.5 months of 2021, the national capital has reported 7.76 lakh infections. Since April 1, the city has reported 7.37 lakh cases, accounting for 94.95 per cent of the total cases reported in 2021.

The cumulative cases reported till March 31 were 6.65 lakh, data from the Delhi Health Department says.

The city has reported about 11 per cent more cases in the last seven weeks than those reported till March 31.

In terms of deaths, the toll as of date stands at 22,111. The city reported 11,036 fatalities till March 31. In the last 48 days, Delhi has reported 11,075 deaths.

After reporting close to 30,000 cases in a day since mid-April, Delhi is now witnessing a drop in the daily cases.

On Tuesday, the city reported 4,482 new cases — the lowest since April 5 when the national capital reported 3,548 cases.

After crossing the 35 per cent mark in April, the positivity rate is in the single digit since Monday when it was 8.42 per cent. On Tuesday, the positivity rate was 6.89 per cent.

The daily deaths have also come down in the city. With 265 Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll stands at 22,111. The active cases in the city have also come down to around 50,000.

