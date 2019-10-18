Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Residence of Jailed MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s Son Raided, Foreign Made Weapons Seized

A team of Delhi Police also assisted Lucknow Crime Branch Police team in the raid. As per information, the weapons seized from the residence of Abbas Ansari include foreign made pistols.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

October 18, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
Delhi Residence of Jailed MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s Son Raided, Foreign Made Weapons Seized
Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Bin Mukhtar Ansari

Lucknow: Lucknow Police seized six weapons and more than 4000 cartridges during a raid at the residence of jailed lawmaker Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari in Vasant Kunj area of Delhi. Abbas Ansari is a national level Indian shooter in shotgun shooting and has won medals and accolades internationally as well.

A team of Delhi Police also assisted Lucknow Crime Branch Police team in the raid. As per information, the weapons seized from the residence of Abbas Ansari include foreign made pistols.

The raid was apparently carried out after a case was registered against Abbasi Ansari at Mahanagar police station of Lucknow for purchasing multiple weapons on a single license. It was also alleged in the FIR that the arms license was fraudulently transferred to Delhi. Sources suggest that national level shooter Abbas Ansari may have to face problems after this raid.

Abbas Ansari is the son of jailed gangster and BSP MLA from Mau constituency of the UP assembly. Mukhtar Ansari has around 40 cases lodged on him including murder and kidnapping. He is also a prime accused in the Krishnanand Rai murder case and is currently lodged in Agra jail. Abbas had also contested 2017 state assembly elections from Ghosi assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh but lost to BJP candidate Phagu Chauhan. Post the results, Phagu Chauhan was nominated as the Governor of Bihar and the seat will be undergoing bypoll on 21st October 2019.

Speaking to media on the development, SSP Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said, “A case was registered against Abbas Ansari for fraudulently obtaining weapons on his arms license. During the investigation it was learnt that Abbasi Ansari’s location was in Delhi. Our team reached Delhi and asked for help to raid the residence of Abbas Ansari was living on rent. On the basis of search warrant the premises was raided.

Abbas Ansari had participated in National Shooting Championship in 2011 and later on established himself in top 10 shooters in the Germany and Finland world cups. However, Abbas met a road accident in 2014 which kept him out action for almost an year and also dowsed his hopes of participating in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

