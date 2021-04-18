Delhi Residents Returning From Kumbh Will be in Home Quarantine For 14 Days Upon Return: Officials

All Delhi residents returning from the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar will have to mandatorily stay in home quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, authorities in the national capital have decided.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) order — dated April 17 — came on the day the city recorded a massive jump in its daily Covid-19 tally with 24,375 fresh cases. On Saturday, 167 deaths were reported due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people testing positive among those tested) shot up to 24.56%. It meant that every fourth sample tested in the city was turning out to be positive, underlining the grim situation in the capital.

Those who have visited already Kumbh from (April 4) or will go there till (April 30) will have to upload necessary documents verifying age, address and dates of departure and arrival on a link provided by the Delhi government.

If the documents are not uploaded, authorities will send the person concerned to an institutional quarantine centre for 14 days. The order asked district magistrates to ensure tracing and surveillance on a regular basis and quarantine the Kumbh returnees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked pilgrims on Saturday to keep the Kumbh “symbolic” amidst concerns over Covid-19 spread.

Amid escalating cases, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the pandemic situation in the city had become “very serious and worrisome”, with oxygen stock, and remdesivir and tocilizumab drugs for patients in short supply. He said the number of beds were also running out fast and the Delhi government is trying to escalate beds on a large scale in the coming days.

