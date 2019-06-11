English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Residents to Get Slight Relief from Scorching Heat as Met Dept Predicts Dip in Temperature
The Safdarjung Observatory, the reading of which is considered official for the city, recorded a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, which was five notches above the season's average.
New Delhi: Delhiites may get slight relief from heat wave conditions as the meteorological department has forecast a fall in mercury over the next few days. The Safdarjung Observatory, reading of which is considered official for the city, recorded a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above season's average Tuesday.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. Humidity levels fluctuated between 52 per cent and 15 per cent in the city.
The Palam observatory recorded a maximum of 45.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 33.3 degrees Celsius. Lodhi Road saw a maximum of 45 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 30.1 degrees Celsius; Ridge a maximum of 46.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 33 degrees Celsius; and Ayanagar a high of 45.7 degrees Celsius and a low of 32 degrees Celsius.
A dust storm was forecast for Tuesday afternoon, but it is likely to reach Delhi by Tuesday night or Wednesday. It is hovering around Haryana currently, the MeT official said.
The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky and dust storm/thunderstorm accompanied by light rain and gusty winds for Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to hover around 41 degrees and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Over the next few days, Delhi may experience thunderstorm or dust storm leading to slight rain, said a MeT department official. The official said the maximum temperature is likely to be between 41 to 42 degrees Celsius on June 12 and 13; 43 degrees Celsius between June 14 to 16; and 39 degrees Celsius on June 17.
On Monday, Delhi witnessed its hottest day of June, with the mercury soaring to 48 degrees Celsius in Palam area.
