1-min read

Delhi Restaurant Employee Travels 200 km on Foot to Reach Home in MP Amid Lockdown, Dies on Highway

Ranveer Singh's family home in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district was still 100 km away when he complained of chest pain and collapsed, the police said.

News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
Delhi Restaurant Employee Travels 200 km on Foot to Reach Home in MP Amid Lockdown, Dies on Highway
In this representational image, migrant workers walk along a road to return to their villages, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease, in New Delhi on March 25, 2020. (Reuters)

Agra: A 39-year-old man, who had walked almost 200 kilometers from Delhi to reach his home in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, collapsed and died on the Delhi-Agra highway on Saturday.

The man, identified as Ranveer Singh, Singh had decided to walk home after the central government imposed a sudden national lockdown, ordering shops, restaurants and transport services to shut down for a period of 21 days to halt the spread of coronavirus. He worked as a home delivery boy for a private restaurant in the national capital.

His family home — in a remote village in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district — was still 100 km away when he complained of chest pain and soon collapsed, the police said after speaking to two men who were accompanying Singh.

The police said that the victim collapsed near the Kailash turning of the National Highway-2, after which a local hardware store owner Sanjay Gupta rushed to the victim.

“Gupta made the victim lie down on a carpet and offered him tea and biscuit. The victim complained about chest pain and also called his brother-in-law Arvind Singh over phone to share his health condition. At around 6.30 pm, the victim passed away and local police was informed," said Arvind Kumar, Sikandra station house officer (SHO).

Singh had left for his native village on Friday morning on foot. The exhaustion from a 200-km walk could have lead to his chest pain. "On the entire NH-2 stretch, UP policemen are present with food packets and water for such persons but Ranveer's death is unfortunate," the SHO said.

The policemen took the victim's body for post-mortem. The autopsy report is yet to be released.

He had been working in Delhi's Tughlakabad for the past three years and is survived by three children, including two daughters. He belongs to a family of farmers and was the key bread winner for his family, the police said.

(With IANS inputs)

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

