Delhi Restaurants Can Stay Open Longer, Malls & Bars Back in Business from Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

In a revised guideline, the Delhi government on Sunday permitted all markets, market complexes, malls and bars to open with restrictions. The state government has also allowed opening up of public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities.

“All markets, market complexes and malls shall be permitted to open between 10am to 8pm. Restaurants are allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity from 8am to 10pm. Bars are allowed up to 50 percent of the seating capacity from 12pm to 10pm,” the statement of the DDMA read.

The relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions have been further extended in Delhi till June 28.

The statement of the DDMA also added that all schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions will remain closed. It also added that social, religious and other gatherings are also prohibited.

However, the unlock measures in Delhi has become a cause of worry as people could be seen overcrowding at markets flouting Covid-appropriate norms such as wearing masks or maintaining social distance.

