Delhi Riots: 7 Arrested for Head Constable’s Killing, Police Allege Conspiracy to Attack Cops
Head constable Ratan Lal died of bullet injuries in the clashes in Gokalpuri on February 24.
Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal. (ANI)
New Delhi: Seven people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Delhi Police head constable during clashes over the new citizenship law in northeast district last month, police said on Thursday.
"Seven people have been arrested in Ratan Lal's case. It emerged during investigation that the spot where the incident took place was the venue for an anti-CAA protest. On the fateful day, a conspiracy was hatched to attack police," a senior Delhi Police official said.
