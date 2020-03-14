Delhi Riots: 718 Cases Registered, 3,400 People Detained or Arrested, Say Police
Delhi Police said 55 cases were registered and 60 people were arrested under the Arms Act in connection with the riots that claimed 53 lives in the national capital.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have filed over 700 cases and arrested or detained 3,400 people in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said on Saturday.
In total, 718 cases have been filed out of which 55 were registered under the Arms Act, police said.
Of the 3,400 people detained or arrested, 60 people have been held under the Arms Act, they said.
The violence in northeast Delhi last month claimed 53 lives and left over 200 injured.
The riots were triggered by clashes between those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those supporting it.
