Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Riots a Pre-Planned Conspiracy, Says Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

Sarkar, who is currently the leader of opposition in Tripura, alleged that no serious steps were taken against those behind the violence in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2020, 10:32 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Riots a Pre-Planned Conspiracy, Says Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar
Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar. (PTI Photo)

Agartala: Alleging that the violence in Delhi was a "pre-planned conspiracy", former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar started a drive to raise funds for those affected by the clashes.

Urging people to help the riot survivors, Sarkar raised questions on the role of the administration to tackle the violence that killed at least 53 people.

"Hooligans were hired from outside Delhi. They ransacked and vandalised many houses and shops. It was a pre-planned conspiracy induced by communal hatred," said the veteran CPI (M) leader.

"I urge everybody to come forward to help the riot survivors," he added.

Sarkar, who is currently the leader of opposition in the state, alleged that no serious steps were taken against those behind the violence.

The fundraising drive, being conducted by CPI (M) activists, will continue over the next few days across the state, party leaders said.

At least 200 people were injured, many hundreds displaced and businesses destroyed in the riots that began on February 24 and continued till February 26.

Over 700 cases have been filed, and nearly 2,400 people have either been detained or arrested.

In a statement earlier this month, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 79 houses and 327 shops were completely gutted in arson during the violence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram