Delhi Riots a Pre-Planned Conspiracy, Says Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar
Sarkar, who is currently the leader of opposition in Tripura, alleged that no serious steps were taken against those behind the violence in Delhi.
Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar. (PTI Photo)
Agartala: Alleging that the violence in Delhi was a "pre-planned conspiracy", former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar started a drive to raise funds for those affected by the clashes.
Urging people to help the riot survivors, Sarkar raised questions on the role of the administration to tackle the violence that killed at least 53 people.
"Hooligans were hired from outside Delhi. They ransacked and vandalised many houses and shops. It was a pre-planned conspiracy induced by communal hatred," said the veteran CPI (M) leader.
"I urge everybody to come forward to help the riot survivors," he added.
Sarkar, who is currently the leader of opposition in the state, alleged that no serious steps were taken against those behind the violence.
The fundraising drive, being conducted by CPI (M) activists, will continue over the next few days across the state, party leaders said.
At least 200 people were injured, many hundreds displaced and businesses destroyed in the riots that began on February 24 and continued till February 26.
Over 700 cases have been filed, and nearly 2,400 people have either been detained or arrested.
In a statement earlier this month, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 79 houses and 327 shops were completely gutted in arson during the violence.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saudi Aramco Slammed for Racism after Dressing Foreign Worker as Hand-Sanitizer Bottle
- Noodles & Pandas: Chinese Social Media Users Are Talking About Coronavirus in Secret Lingo
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Play Exhibition Match to Promote Road Safety
- Realme 6 Goes on Sale Today at 12PM: Specifications, Price, Offers and More
- Coronavirus Effect: Arsenal Players Put in Quarantine, Premier League Game vs Manchester City Postponed