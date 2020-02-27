Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Riots: Brothers Killed on Way to Meet Family in Riot-Hit Gokalpuri, Bodies Fished Out of Drain

At 10 pm, when the two bothers did not reach home, the family made calls to Aamir's mobile number, but it was not reachable.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 11:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Riots: Brothers Killed on Way to Meet Family in Riot-Hit Gokalpuri, Bodies Fished Out of Drain
Charred remains of a vandalised property set ablaze by rioters in the Gokulpuri area of the riot-affected northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: For the family of Mohammad Aamir and Hashim, it was a homecoming they never wished for. Not heeding to the warning of their eldest brother Shairuddin, 25-year-old Aamir and 16-year-old Hashim set out from Ghaziabad on Wednesday evening to meet their family in the violence-hit Gokalpuri.

The next day, their family rushed to GTB hospital and identified the bodies that had been pulled out of a drain. According to Akram, a family friend, "Around 8.45 pm Shairuddin received a call from Aamir that he is coming to Gokalpuri from Ghaziabad to meet him. Shairuddin warned him against coming to the riot-hit area."

Aamir worked as a driver in Ghaziabad and Hashim, a school dropout, assisted him. "Despite being warned, Aamir insisted on vising home, saying he knows the area well and will manage to reach home safely," Akram told PTI.

That was the last the family heard from the two brothers. At 10 pm, when the two bothers did not reach home, the family made calls to Aamir's mobile number, but it was not reachable.

"They thought the duo must have gone back since they were cautioned against coming here. But their number remained unreachable till morning and the family then went to file a missing complaint with the police at Dayalpur police station where they they were asked to provide photographs," Akram said.

Upon returning to the police station with the photographs, a woman officer said she had seen their bodies at GTB Hospital. The family rushed to Hospital and identified their bodies that had been pulled out of a drain between Ganga Vihar and Gokalpuri, the family friend said.

The family is yet to get the bodies as the post-mortem would be carried out tomorrow, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram