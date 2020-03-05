Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Riots: Cabinet Enhances Compensation For Damage to Residential Units

A compensation of Rs one lakh will be provided for complete loot of household goods in residential units and Rs 50,000 for partial loot, the statement said.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Riots: Cabinet Enhances Compensation For Damage to Residential Units
Brick-bats are seen amid vandalised properties in Bhagirathi Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi. (Image: PTI)

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday decided to enhance compensation for damage to residential units in the riots in northeastern part of the city. According to a government statement, each floor of a multi-storey building will be treated as a residential unit for the purpose of providing compensation.

A compensation of Rs one lakh will be provided for complete loot of household goods in residential units and Rs 50,000 for partial loot, the statement said.

Compensation up to Rs 10 lakh will be given to schools damaged during the riots in Northeast Delhi last week, which claimed over 40 lives and left more than 200 injured.

Earlier, the government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for total damage of a house -- Rs 4 lakh to the owner and Rs one lakh to the tenant.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram