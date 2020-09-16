Delhi Riots: Police File Chargesheet against 15 Accused under UAPA and Arms Act for Conspiracy

The special cell of the Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against 15 accused in a case of Delhi riots under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The chargesheet filed at Karkardooma Court is over 10,000 pages.

The chargesheet, which includes the name of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, does not mention Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as accused. Since they were arrested a few days ago, their names will be in the supplementary chargesheet.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after citizenship law supporters and protesters clashed with each other in the area, leaving 53 people dead.

Following the violence, the body of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma (26) was found in a drain in Chand Bagh, where he lived. The police had arrested Hussain in the case.

The police chargesheet, including its annexure, runs into 17,500 pages. The police have included 747 witnesses in the chargesheet and are relying on technical evidence, WhatsApp chats and Call Data Records (CDRs). The supplementary chargesheet will be filed later when the investigation progresses further.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha had earlier said riots were the result of a "planned conspiracy” because during the investigation the police found a common pattern followed by the anti-CAA protesters: that of blocking road traffic.