Delhi Riots: CM Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia to Families of Those Killed in Violence
Special camps will be set up for people to get essential documents which they lost during arson, Kejriwal said.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: The Delhi government will give Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the communal violence in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday. He also said that the government will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the violence and admitted to private hospitals.
Those seriously injured will get Rs 2 lakh, the chief minister told a press conference.
Special camps will be set up for people to get essential documents which they lost during arson, Kejriwal said.
When asked about the alleged involvement of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the riots, Kejriwal, who is AAP chief, said no rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared.
"If those involved in the riots are found to be from the AAP, give them double punishment," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Harvey Weinstein Convicted of Rape: Margot Robbie, Padma Lakshmi Hail the Milestone Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pep Guardiola’s Email Hacked by IT Worker Who Claims to Know Manchester City Transfer Plans
- Jacqueline Fernandez to Team up with 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Asim Riaz for Music Video
- Get Rid of Your Stylish Beard If You Want to Stay Protected From Coronavirus
- What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
- Weather Reporter Accidentally Turns on Filters During Facebook Live and Internet Can't Keep Calm