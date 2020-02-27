Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Riots: CM Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia to Families of Those Killed in Violence

Special camps will be set up for people to get essential documents which they lost during arson, Kejriwal said.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
Delhi Riots: CM Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia to Families of Those Killed in Violence
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: The Delhi government will give Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the communal violence in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday. He also said that the government will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the violence and admitted to private hospitals.

Those seriously injured will get Rs 2 lakh, the chief minister told a press conference.

Special camps will be set up for people to get essential documents which they lost during arson, Kejriwal said.

When asked about the alleged involvement of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the riots, Kejriwal, who is AAP chief, said no rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared.

"If those involved in the riots are found to be from the AAP, give them double punishment," he said.

