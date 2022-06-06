Delhi Riots: Court Reserves Order on Interim Bail Plea of Ex-JNU Student Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on an application by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, seeking interim bail in a case related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 North-east Delhi riots. Special Judge Amitabh Rawat posted the matter for June 10 after hearing arguments from Imam as well as the prosecution.

In his application, Imam relied on Supreme Court’s order on sedition and argued that the trial court can’t take Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) into consideration pending a final decision on its constitutionality. The Supreme Court had in May directed the central government to keep Section 124A IPC in abeyance and asked the Centre as well as the state governments to refrain from registering any case for the offence of sedition under Section 124A of the IPC.

Imam is accused of making inflammatory speeches against the government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), particularly at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019, which led to violence in the area outside the university. He has been charged under various sections of IPC and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In April 2020, Imam was charged with sedition, as Delhi Police alleged that his speech promoted enmity between people that led to riots in the Jamia Millia Islamia University area. Communal clashes had broken out in Northeast Delhi in February 2020 after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiraled out of control.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.