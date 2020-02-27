Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Riots: CRPF Personnel Donate Blood at GTB Hospital

A contingent of 50 personnel of the paramilitary were sent to the hospital on Tuesday, of whom 34 donated blood while the rest were asked to remain on standby.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Riots: CRPF Personnel Donate Blood at GTB Hospital
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Nearly three dozen CRPF personnel have donated blood at the GTB Hospital here to supplement its bank in view of the injured in the Delhi communal clashes being admitted to the facility, officials said.

They said a contingent of 50 personnel of the paramilitary were sent to the hospital on Tuesday, of whom 34 donated blood while the rest were asked to remain on standby.

"The donation was made in order to supplement the blood bank of the GTB Hospital where fatal and non-fatal casualties of the Delhi riots were being admitted since Monday," a senior official of the force said.

At least 34 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the riots in northeast Delhi that began on Monday.

Meanwhile, over 1,300 personnel from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as the CRPF, BSF, CISF and ITBP donated blood at a mega blood donation drive organised by the AIIMS here on Thursday.

About 500 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 400 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 350 from the Border Security Force (BSF) and 100 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force donated blood at the camp, a senior CAPF official said.

The chiefs of these forces -- CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan, BSF chief V K Johri and ITBP DG S S Deswal -- led their personnel at the AIIMS blood donation drive, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram