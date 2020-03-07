Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Riots: Disappointed That Issue Not Debated in Parliament so far, Says Chidambaram

Former union minister P Chidambaram also criticised the government over the ban imposed on two Malayalam news channels, which were later revoked. He said the reasons cited for the ban were "atrocious".

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
Delhi Riots: Disappointed That Issue Not Debated in Parliament so far, Says Chidambaram
File photo of Former Finance Minister and Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday expressed disappointment that the communal violence in Delhi has not been debated in Parliament so far, but hoped that discussion on the issue would be allowed in the House on Wednesday.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on Delhi riots, but the government has not relented. Functioning in both houses of Parliament has been affected following opposition uproar over their demand that has led to adjournment of both Houses.

"We are very-very disappointed that the debate was not taken up in the first week of Parliament. In fact somebody tweeted, there is a parliament which is discussing the Delhi riots and it is not the Indian Parliament.

"The discussion took place in the House of Lords in England. I sincerely hope that both presiding officers will allow a debate to start at 11 am on March 11," Chidambaram told reporters.

The former union minister also criticised the government over the ban imposed on two Malayalam news channels, which were later revoked. He said the reasons cited for the ban were "atrocious".

The government on Saturday revoked a 48-hour ban on the two leading Malayalam news channels hours after imposing the punitive measure on separate charges of being critical of the RSS, Delhi Police and siding with one community while covering last month's violence in the national capital.

"The reason is atrocious, the ban is even more atrocious. Thankfully wiser counsel prevailed and lifted the ban at about 9.30 or 10 this morning," Chidambaram noted.



