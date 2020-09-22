Delhi Riots: DMRC Incurred Huge Revenue Loss, DTC Lost Rs 5.12 Lakh, Says Charge Sheet

The DMRC incurred huge "unspecified” revenue loss during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, while the DTC lost Rs 5.12 lakh, the police has stated in its charge sheet filed in the case related to the larger conspiracy in the riots. The DMRC had incurred unspecified huge revenue loss due to closure of metro stations and disruption in services.

On February 25, 174 round trips and two down trips were cancelled between Maujpur-Shiv Vihar, 362 partial round trips were cancelled between Maujpur-Welcome station, 23 round trips were cancelled between Shiv Vihar-Welcome sections, it said. It said that a letter was written to the DTC for seeking information regarding damages and loss to the DTC due to the anti-CAA/NRC protests and the riots between December 5, 2019 to February 28, 2020.

The report showed that during the protests, five DTC buses were damaged, DTC staff was injured, loss of Rs 2,65,112.6 was incurred to DTC due to the damage of the buses. Details of the bus route which got affected incurred a loss of Rs 2,47,883, it claimed. It said the reports received from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Yamuna Vihar and Karawal Nagar have stated that there were 688 cases of damage to uninsured commercial properties, 442 cases of damage to residential properties and a relief of Rs 12.44 crore has been disbursed to affected riot victims in both the areas. The police have charge sheeted 15 persons in the case related to the conspiracy in the riots.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..