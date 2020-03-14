Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Riots: Five More Arrested in IB Staffer Ankit Sharma Murder Case

The arrests of Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Delhi’s Chandbagh area and Anas from Mustafabad come after Delhi Police took former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and another man into custody in connection with the case.

PTI

Updated:March 14, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
Delhi Riots: Five More Arrested in IB Staffer Ankit Sharma Murder Case
Sharma's body was found dumped in a drain in Chandbagh area. (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested five more persons in connection with Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma's murder case during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Chandbagh area and Anas from Mustafabad, officials added.

Earlier on Thursday, a man identified as Salman was arrested in connection with the case.

Last week, Delhi Police had also arrested former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the murder.

Photogallery

