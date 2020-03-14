Delhi Riots: Five More Arrested in IB Staffer Ankit Sharma Murder Case

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested five more persons in connection with Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma's murder case during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Chandbagh area and Anas from Mustafabad, officials added.

Earlier on Thursday, a man identified as Salman was arrested in connection with the case.

Last week, Delhi Police had also arrested former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the murder.

