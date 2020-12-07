Delhi Riots: HC Asks Police to Respond to Plea Seeking Videos of Protests Against CAA

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response from the police on a plea by JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, accused in a case related to northeast Delhi riots in February, seeking copies of videos of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued notice and asked Delhi Police to file status report in the case and listed the matter for further hearing on January 7, 2021.

Kalita, in her plea filed through advocates Adit S Pujari, Tusharika Mattoo and Kunal Negi, has sought copies of videos of protests against the CAA and other electronic data available with the police in the matter that were filed along with the charge sheet in the case. While Kalita is in judicial custody in the case under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, she was granted bail in the case related to the riots in Jaffarabad area.

Earlier, before the trial court, Kalita's counsel had sought copies of pen drive containing video clips between February 22 to February 26; DVD containing video clips of incident on February 25 and CD containing photographs and video clips of the accused; DVD containing video clips of protests of January 5, 2020 and DVD containing video clips under Jaffarabad metro station between February 22 to February 23.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between the citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.