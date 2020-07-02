INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Delhi Riots: HC Vacates Stay on Bail to School Owner amid Centre-AAP Govt Tussle over Representation

File photo of Delhi High Court.

File photo of Delhi High Court.

Justice Suresh Kait said the controversy over who will represent Delhi Police in the matter has been going on since the first day of hearing, and was likely to continue and if the stay remained in force, it will prejudice the accused.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 2, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
Share this:

The Delhi High Court Thursday vacated its interim stay on the bail granted to a private school owner in a north-east Delhi riots case as the counsels for the Centre and the AAP government could not agree on who was representing the police.

Justice Suresh Kait said this controversy over who will represent Delhi Police in the matter has been going on since June 22, the first day of hearing, and was likely to continue and if the stay remained in force, it will prejudice the accused.

With the observation the court vacated its interim order of June 22 which had directed not to release the school owner Faisal Farooq.

The court also directed all the counsels to give their written arguments on the issue of who will represent Delhi Police in the matter and listed it for hearing on July 22.

The June 22 order had come on the police plea challenging a June 20 order of a trial court granting bail to Farooq.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading