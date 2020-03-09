Delhi Riots: Man With Suspected PFI Links Sent to Police Custody for Inciting Violence

New Delhi: A 33-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI),was sent to 4-day police remand on Monday by a Delhi court.

Mohd Danish, a resident of Trilokpuri area was remanded in police custody after he was produced before the court and the police said that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy, the court sources said.

Police told the court that the accused is to be confronted with incriminating materials and other people in the case.

Danish was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in northeast Delhi, police said. The arrest was made by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The PFI, which is an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

