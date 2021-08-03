Delhi riots: Murder Charges Framed Against 7 in Killing of a Samaypur Badli Resident

A Delhi court has framed charges against seven persons based on Delhi police’s chargesheet in a murder that took place during the northeast Delhi riots.

The deceased man was identified as Monis, a resident of Samaypur Badli. He had been thrashed by the rioters and then shot dead in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh area when he was going to his uncle’s house in the riot-hit Mustafabad in front of his parent’s house in Samaypur Badli on February 25, last year.

Monis’s alleged killers have been identified as local residents of Brijpuri — Aman Kashyap, Arun alias Munna, Pardeep Rai, Ashish alias Goli, Devender, Krishankant and Rahul Bhardwaj. All of them were arrested just a few days after the incident. The Delhi police had also submitted its chargesheet in the murder case and had booked all seven for murder, rioting, unlawful assembly among other sections.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Rajesh Deo said that taking cognizance of the chargesheet a court on July 30 framed charges against the seven arrested men in Monis’s murder case.

“During the investigation the last mobile location of Monis was Brijpuri. The last caller was his cousin Ibrahim, who, when contacted, informed that during their conversation, Monis said that he had reached Yamuna Vihar bus stand and was coming home via Brijpuri road. Monis was caught by the rioting mob and was assaulted. Various persons residing in the vicinity of Main Brijpuri Road were examined to reconstruct the chain of the incident to ascertain the exact place of occurrence and to determine any eyewitness to the incident," Deo said.

The DCP said, while examining witnesses, one person informed that on February 25, he saw that a man in a red T-shirt being attacked by the mob. Due to the severe beatings, he had fainted, and was rescued by the police personnel.

“The record of Dayalpur police station was checked and the staff deployed at Brijpuri T point on the fateful day and time of the incident were examined and confronted with the video footages obtained from GTB hospital where he had been rushed and was pronounced dead. All of them correctly identified the person in the video as the same person they had rescued from the mob. The police personnel also corroborated the version of eyewitnesses that local residents Aman Kashyap, Arun alias Munna, Pardeep Rai, Ashish alias Goli, Devender, Krishankant and Rahul Bhardwaj were involved in the murder. Subsequently, all of them were arrested," he said.

