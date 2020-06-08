Delhi Riots: Police to File Chargesheet Against 17 Accused in Head Constable Ratan Lal's Murder

Delhi Police would file chargesheet in the murder case of Head Constable Ratan Lal at the Karkardooma Court on Monday. The police personnel was shot dead on February 24 this year by a furious mob during riots in northeast Delhi.

During the investigation, 17 accused were arrested in the murder case. So far, the police have registered 750 cases concerning Delhi riots that resulted in death of over 50 people.







“It seems that the sit-in protest was used as a springboard to propel riots. Initially, one community remained aggressive on February 24 which was followed by a violent reaction of the community on the next day,” said Police sources.

The police in the chargesheet also stated that “it has emerged that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy which triggered the communal riot. The chronology of events since the enactment of CAA has been investigated and it was established that the riots were not impromptu but were conspired with an intent to create communal strife.”

The riots were to malign the image of the country under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, the chargesheet added.

Claiming that conspirators cause disruption, the Delhi Police added that these people caused disruption by a dual scheme of spreading misinformation on CAA and chakka jam on roads, triggering a major communal riot.

Head Constable, Ratan Lal was shot dead when the police were trying to reason out with the sit-in protesters led by women and suddenly a crowd turned violent and began attacking the deployed police personnel. The unprecedented violence caused massive loss to public and private property.







This women-led protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act was being staged at the Wazirabad Road, Chand Bagh since mid-January.







Along with Ratan Lal, DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma, who was leading the force along with ACP Gokulpuri Anuj Kumar were also attacked by the mob. The mob then chased the injured police officers thereafter and vandalized Mohan Nursing home where they had reached for treatment.

One of the rioters, identified as Shahid, was killed due to a gunshot injury. Later, the police identified the eyewitnesses and their statements were recorded before the judicial magistrate.

Based on CCTV footage, oral evidence, video evidence and other technical evidence including the call detail record the police are filing two chargesheets in the court today.

