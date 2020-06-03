Delhi Riots: Police to File Chargesheet in IB Official Ankit Sharma's Murder Case Today

A day after Delhi Police filed chargesheet in connection with riots and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain, chargesheet in Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma’s murder case would be filed on Wednesday.

Sharma was found dead on February 25 amid riots, near Tahir Hussain's residence in East Delhi’s Chand Bagh area. The body was found dumped in a nearby drain and was fished out during morning hours. A video shot by an eye-witness from a terrace was handed over to the crime branch where a group of people were seen dumping the body in the drain.

The video has been submitted as prime evidence in the court along with visuals where Sharma's body was being fished out from the drain. However, the post mortem revealed Sharma had 51 sharp and blunt injuries on his body.

During the investigation, blood-stained knives which were used to stab Sharma along with stained clothes of the killer were recovered by the police. As many as 10 ten persons, including Tahir Hussain were arrested in connection with the case.

"Investigation revealed that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riots and murder of Ankit Sharma, who was a familiar face in the area," the chargesheet stated.

It also claimed that Sharma was specifically targeted by the mob led by Tahir Hussain, the then sitting councillor in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

"It has been found that Tahir Hussain is the main person who had been instigating the mob, both on February 24 and 25, in the Chand Bagh area," said Delhi Police.