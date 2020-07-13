'Delhi Riots Result of Deep-rooted Conspiracy': Sessions Court Denies Bail to Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain

A sessions court on Monday held that the February riots in Delhi appears to be a part of a "deep-rooted conspiracy".

Trashing the bail plea of suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain under charges of allegedly murdering IB officer Ankit Sharma, the sessions court was categorical that there were enough primary facie evidence on record to suggest that the riots in North-East area were result of a well thought-out conspiracy.

"Riots in the area of North-East Delhi were carried out in an organized manner and as part of deep-rooted conspiracy," said additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav while denying bail to Hussain.

The court also noted that Hussain's involvement is being investigated upon with regard to his connection with members of PFI, Pinjratod, Jamia Co-ordination Committee, United Against Hate Group and anti-CAA protesters.

It maintained that there is enough material on record to prima-facie establish the presence of Hussain at the spot where the riots took place, and hence the gravity of the crime dis-entitle Hussain from any relief at this stage.

The judge took note of a disclosure statement of a co-accused in the case who had stated that Hussain instigated him and others, namely Nazim, Kasim, Sabir and Sameer Khan, to kill Ankit Sharma and throw his dead body into a drain nearby.

Further, "the possibility cannot be ruled out that if released on bail at this stage, the applicant will threaten the witnesses," said the court.

Refusing the relief to Hussain, the sessions judge also underscored: "At this stage, I find that there is enough material on record to presume that the applicant was very well present at the spot of crime and was exhorting the rioters of a particular community and as such, he did not use his hands and fists, but rioters as “human weapons”, who on his instigation



could have killed anybody."