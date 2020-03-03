English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Delhi Riots: Teen Injured During Violence Dies at GTB Hospital; Was Hurt While Shopping for Sister's Wedding

Security personnel stand guard in Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 25. (AP Photo/Sheikh Saaliq)

Aqib was injured in stone pelting by a mob on February 24, following which he was taken to a nursing home and then shifted to the GTB hospital, his family members said on Tuesday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Eighteen-year-old Aqib, who had suffered a serious head injury in the violence in Bhajanpura when he went out to purchase clothes for his sister's wedding, died during treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital here.

"He was operated by the doctors at the GTB hospital but could not be saved. He died around 7 pm on Monday," said the distraught father who was standing outside the mortuary waiting for Aqib's body.

Iqramuddin, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar in Mustafabad, has five children and owns a bangle shop.

"Aqib went out on February 24 afternoon to buy clothes for his sister's wedding, scheduled on March 17, when he was injured in stone pelting," the victim's cousin Abbas said.

Abbas said the preparations for the wedding in the family are in disarray.

  • Tags:
  • First Published: March 3, 2020, 6:45 PM IST

